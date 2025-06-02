Dodgers' Evan Phillips Breaks Silence on Upcoming Tommy John Surgery
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had countless pitching injuries this season, but the most recent blow to their bullpen has certainly stung more for Dodgers fans.
It was recently announced that one of L.A.'s most effective relievers in Evan Phillips, will have to undergo Tommy John surgery. The right-hander spoke on what this setback means and his plan for the future.
“It’s going to be hard to be away from the game for this long,” Phillips said. “Ultimately, there is not much I can do about it, and I do have that clear path forward to where we’ll attack this thing head on, rehab it, and hopefully get back to being a best version of myself in the second part of next year and be a part of that championship run.”
Philips was integral in the Dodgers postseason run as he pitched all the way up until the NLCS, allowing no runs through 6.2 innings. A partial tear in his rotator cuff would sideline him for the Fall Classic.
After rehabbing his shoulder all offseason, Phillips was only able to return for seven outings in 2025 having yet to allow a run, before forearm discomfort would shelve him on the injured list in early May.
Things have apparently escalated as the path forward for Phillips will be under the knife.
Manager Dave Roberts also spoke on the devastating news for his reliever.
“It’s surprising," Roberts said. “More disappointed for Evan, but he just wasn’t responding to the rest and then trying to ramp back up. Ultimately, (surgery) was kind of the advice and the route he decided to go.”
With the 12-15 month recovery timeline for a full Tommy John surgery, Phillips is looking at a potential return nearby the 2026 All-Star Game, barring any setbacks. As for now, he is the 15th Dodgers pitcher on the injured list and the 12th on the 60-day IL.
L.A. acquired former All-Star reliever Alexis Diaz after moving Phillips to the long-term IL to try and bolster a bullpen severely in need.
