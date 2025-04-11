Dodgers Fall in Latest MLB Power Rankings, Lose Top Spot to NL West Rival
Two teams have been battling for the top spot in Noah Camras of Newsweek’s MLB Power Rankings.
The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the highest position in the power rankings after the first week of the season. The reigning World Series champions opened the season with eight consecutive victories, making back-to-back titles seem like a realistic possibility for the franchise.
But after losing their first series of the season to the Philadelphia Phillies, the Dodgers lost their following series against the Washington Nationals, too.
More news: MLB Analyst Shockingly Predicts Dodgers to Lose NL West to Padres
Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres, who finished second in Newsweek’s MLB Power Rankings in Week 1, also had a hot start to their season. The Padres won their first seven games to mark the best start in franchise history.
San Diego has only dropped one series so far this season to the Chicago Cubs. And even with three of their top players sidelined with injuries – second baseman Jake Cronenworth and outfielders Jackson Merrill and Fernando Tatis Jr. – the Padres managed to win their latest series against the Athletics.
After the second week of the regular season, the Padres and Dodgers have swapped spots in the power rankings. Now, San Diego sits as the highest ranked MLB team with a 10-3 record.
Los Angeles is returning to Dodger Stadium on Friday for a series against the Cubs, who are ranked fifth in Newsweek’s power rankings. The Dodgers are currently undefeated at their home stadium in 2025, which may help the team get back to the top spot in the power rankings.
First baseman Freddie Freeman will likely also return from injury for Friday’s game. The Dodgers optioned catcher Hunter Fedducia, suggesting the organization is clearing space for Freeman’s return.
Freeman re-injured his surgically repaired ankle by slipping in the shower. The injury has limited him to three games in the regular season. But Freeman should be back just in time for his bobblehead night that will celebrate his walk-off grand slam in the World Series.
Utility man Kiké Hernández has been filling in for Freeman at first base. With the return of Freeman, Hernández can be used all around the diamond, where he's best utilized.
The season is still early, so the Dodgers have plenty of time to work out the issues they faced on the road and reclaim the top spot in the power rankings.
More News: Dodgers Have Decided on Their Blake Snell Replacement For the Time Being
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.