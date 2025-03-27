Dodgers Release Opening Day Lineup With One Big Surprise
The Los Angeles Dodgers released their Opening Day lineup ahead of Thursday's home opener against the Detroit Tigers. While the Tokyo Series was technically the start of the regular season for the defending champions, the lineup was missing a pair of Dodgers stars in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.
The domestic Opening Day lineup should give fans a better picture of who the everyday starters will be for the Dodgers.
The biggest surprise is outfielder Michael Conforto is not in the lineup.
The Dodgers acquired Conforto this offseason, and it appeared the team intended to have the outfielder as an everyday starter. However, his absence has essentially created a shift placing Andy Pages in left field and Miguel Rojas at second.
While the Dodgers would normally utilize utility man Kiké Hernández in situations like this, the fan favorite is currently battling an illness and will not compete in the home opener.
Earlier this month, manager Dave Roberts had announced the Dodgers didn't plan on giving Conforto a platoon partner such as Chris Taylor, Hernández, or Pages (all right-handed options).
It appears the pitcher on the mound may determine when Conforto gets playing time this season, but regardless the outfielder is poised for success in L.A.
Roberts believes the outfielder could put up an All-Star performance in 2025, similar to Teoscar Hernández's trajectory with the Dodgers.
“I think that our guys have seen some things that they think can make him get back to what he used to be in ’15, more of a productive hitter,” Roberts said, viaThe Orange County Register’s Bill Plunkett. “Where he’s at in his maturation as a ballplayer – I just think things are really lining up.”
