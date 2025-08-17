Padres All-Star Heaps Praise on Dodgers' Will Smith
San Diego Padres shortstop Xander Bogaerts commended Will Smith for his play behind the plate on Saturday, as he threw out three Padres baserunners in the first two innings of the game.
The Padres tried to get things going on the base paths early, though Smith foiled them at every turn, recording three of the first four outs via caught stealing. Bogaerts was the final player to be thrown out.
“Looking back, maybe we shouldn’t have gone,” Bogaerts said. “I got my jump. I thought I was safe by a mile. But (Smith) has a good arm, man.”
Smith's play behind the plate tilted the momentum in the Dodgers' direction, and helped them take the second game of the series, confirming their spot at the top of the NL West by the end of the series. Smith went 0-for-2 in the contest, though scored two runs on two walks.
Padres starter Dylan Cease walked six batters through 3.1 innings, and allowed five of the six runs the Dodgers scored in the first two frames.
While Smith has a well below average fielding run value when it comes to framing, his arm is the best part of his defensive package, giving the Dodgers a positive fielding run value in that sense. He posted a career high throwing FRV in 2024, with a mark of seven.
Expectations for the Dodgers were low heading into the series after suffering through a four-game skid, which involved a sweep by the AL West's fourth-place Angels, however their play over the last two games has disspelled any murmurs of them not being up to speed.
They clinched the season series against the Friars with their 6-0 win on Saturday, and will look to sweep the Padres for the first time this season Sunday afternoon, when Tyler Glasnow faces off against Yu Darvish on the mound.
Darvish has pitched well against the Dodgers, posting a sub-2.00 ERA over his last four starts against LA dating back to 2023. The Dodgers will hope to make a break through on Sunday and establish a two game lead in the division. The final game of the series begins at 1:10 p.m. PT.
