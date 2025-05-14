Dodgers' Freddie Freeman Opens Up on Retirement Timeline
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Freddie Freeman immortalized himself in MLB lore forever last October when he hit the first-ever walk-off grand slam in World Series history to decide Game 1 on his way to MVP honors for the Fall Classic.
The legend grows stronger given the fact that Freeman was battling broken cartilage in his rib and a sprained right ankle all October long, as he would later require offseason ankle surgery.
His response in 2025 has been nothing short of relentless with his 1.145 OPS, but at 35 years old, the eight-time All-Star recently spoke on what a potential retirement timeline would look like.
“Obviously it’s not set in stone. I have two years left on this contract (after 2025),” Freeman said. “Then I would like to play two more years. I would turn 40 in September of 2029."
Freeman spoke to the Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett regarding a few things he still wants to accomplish before he potentially hangs it up in 2029.
“As you’re a kid growing up, for me it was 500 home runs, 3,000 hits. Those were the numbers. … Round numbers are really cool.”
Freeman has 2,308 career hits, the most among active players in The Show, and 352 long balls over his 16 seasons. That number is fourth among current players with Giancarlo Stanton's monster figure of 429 leading the charge.
The 2024 World Series MVP doesn't seem too concerned about other players' numbers, but knows exactly what he needs to do to reach his goals.
"So including this year, if I were to do 150 hits for all five years – just an average – you reach it," said Freeman. "Obviously … Father Time, you never know when that’s going to hit. I’m trying to keep it away as long as I can. If I can have decent years this year and the next couple years, it’s an easier reach.”
Last season, Freeman finished with 153 hits in 542 at-bats. The year before featured 211 in 637 at-bats.
As for if he can continue having decent years, that may not be the case for 2025 as he is putting up MVP-like numbers, and is far from decent.
Freddie Freeman 2025 Stats
Freeman has an absurd slash line of .366/.431/.714 with a 1.145 OPS. He has also added nine home runs, 33 RBIs and is getting closer to his yearly goal with 41 hits so far.
He leads the National League in batting average, slugging percentage, and OPS. He leads the NL and is second in overall OPS+ at an astronomical 222, while the league average is just 100.
