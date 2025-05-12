Dodgers' Dave Roberts Slams NL West Rival, Unhappy With Managerial Decision
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke out against the Colorado Rockies for their decision to fire longtime manager Bud Black on Sunday.
The Rockies had a terrible start to the 2025 season, recording a 7-33 record in the first 40 games, and the owner of the franchise decided that the manager needed to be let go.
The Rockies lost to the San Diego Padres, 21-0, an embarrassing result that seemed to be the nail in the coffin for Black's time in Colorado.
The team managed to bounce back after that historic loss to beat the Padres, 9-3, the next day, but the damage seemed to be done, and ownership had made its decision.
Black was in his ninth year as a manager for the Rockies, holding a career record of 544-690; however, the failures of this season seemed to be the last straw.
While there are certain things that can improve under new leadership, the Rockies' problems go much deeper than Black, as the organization has failed to field a competitive roster for years, making it hard to judge the kind of job Black was doing, whether good or bad.
Dave Roberts expressed a similar viewpoint when asked about his thoughts on the firing, which occurred regarding the Dodgers' National League West division rival.
“I don’t think [Hall of Fame manager] Casey Stengel could change the outcome of that ballclub," Roberts told reporters, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
“That’s not the manager’s fault. Obviously, they felt they needed a chance in voice or direction, but for me, there’s not many people that are better than Buddy Black. It’s very disappointing. It’s not his fault."
Roberts has been a close friend of Black, both on the field and off. He was part of Black's coaching staff with the San Diego Padres.
The Rockies are still stuck in the NL West, which features four other teams that are playoff caliber, and comparatively, the Colorado roster is several degrees lower in quality.
While the manager's move may or may not pay out, the roster will need to improve in order for results to change.
