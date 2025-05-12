Dodgers Insider Reveals When Clayton Kershaw Will Return to Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has missed the beginning of the season after undergoing surgeries on his left toe and knee during the offseason.
Kershaw chose to undergo the procedures during the offseason after the Dodgers secured their World Series victory.
The toe injury prevented him from pitching in the postseason, and after undergoing various tests on both the toe and knee, Kershaw decided to undergo both procedures simultaneously to ensure he is fully healthy for the 2025 season.
After both procedures, he has been ramping up his rehabilitation efforts to return with a clean bill of health. He has gradually increased his throwing activities and eventually secured some starts in the minor leagues to conclude his rehab process.
On Sunday, Kershaw completed his assignment in Oklahoma City after pitching for the Triple-A team, and he is finally set to make his season debut next weekend, once he is eligible to come off the injured list. Kershaw is eligible to return on Sunday.
In his final rehabilitation appearance at Triple-A OKC, Kershaw allowed two runs, walked two batters, and struck out two over four innings of pitching.
His motivation to return and pitch for at least another season came from being on the sidelines when the Dodgers won the title and wanting to contribute to the team's title defense in 2025.
"I hope this is the last time I have to rehab. I'm kind of done with that," Kershaw told reporters during spring training.
"But at the same time, I don't want that to be the reason that I stop playing. … Hopefully I can walk out on my own terms, whenever that is, but it just didn't feel like it was the right time."
Kershaw is returning just when the Dodgers need him most, as the team is struggling with multiple significant injuries to their pitching staff and could greatly benefit from a reliable, seasoned player to provide them with extended, quality performances.
