Dodgers Add Pitcher, Remove Catcher for NLCS Roster
The Dodgers revealed their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series on Monday. As expected, it featured a change from the group that defeated the Phialdelphia Phillies in a four-game NL Division Series last week.
Right-hander Ben Casparius is joining the pitching staff as relief depth, while catcher Dalton Rushing is off the roster.
Game 1 in the best-of-seven series begins at 3 p.m. Monday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.
