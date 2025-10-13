Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers Add Pitcher, Remove Catcher for NLCS Roster

J.P. Hoornstra

Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) and pitcher Ben Casparius (78) react after beating the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Aug. 3.
Dodgers catcher Will Smith (16) and pitcher Ben Casparius (78) react after beating the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Aug. 3. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dodgers revealed their 26-man roster for the National League Championship Series on Monday. As expected, it featured a change from the group that defeated the Phialdelphia Phillies in a four-game NL Division Series last week.

Right-hander Ben Casparius is joining the pitching staff as relief depth, while catcher Dalton Rushing is off the roster.

Game 1 in the best-of-seven series begins at 3 p.m. Monday at American Family Field in Milwaukee.

More to come on this story.

Published
J.P. Hoornstra
J.P. HOORNSTRA

J.P. Hoornstra is an On SI Contributor. A veteran of 20 years of sports coverage for daily newspapers in California, J.P. covered MLB, the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the Los Angeles Angels (occasionally of Anaheim) from 2012-23 for the Southern California News Group. His first book, The 50 Greatest Dodgers Games of All-Time, published in 2015. In 2016, he won an Associated Press Sports Editors award for breaking news coverage. He once recorded a keyboard solo on the same album as two of the original Doors.

Home/News