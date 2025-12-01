Dodgers Notes: LA Exec Slams Jason Kelce, KBO Star on Radar, Surprise Trade Candidate

After the Los Angeles Dodgers won the World Series, former NFL center Jason Kelce slammed LA for "buying" the World Series.

Dodgers president Stan Kasten responded to Kelce, saying the Dodgers are in the position they're in due to player development along with their spending.

The Dodgers may need a new third baseman soon, with Max Muncy only under contract for one more seasons. Among the potential players to fill the role is star KBO infielder Sung-mun Song, who played with Dodgers utility player Hyeseong Kim in South Korea.

The Dodgers have several other holes to address in their squad, and MLB.com's Mark Feinsand believes the Dodgers could trade Dalton Rushing if it comes down to it.

"Rushing was the Dodgers’ No. 1 prospect in 2024, and while he underwhelmed at the plate in a backup role in 2025 (four home runs, 24 RBIs and a .582 OPS in 53 games), he remains one of the top catching prospects in the game," Feinsand wrote. "With Will Smith locked up through 2033, Rushing’s long-term fit on the roster remains unknown. The Dodgers don’t have another catcher on their 40-man roster, so while they’re not itching to move Rushing, using him as the centerpiece for a big trade wouldn’t be a shock."

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Surprise Dodgers Player Listed as Potential Trade Candidate

Dodgers Exec Claps Back at Jason Kelce For Saying LA Buys Championships

Dodgers Reportedly Eyeing Surprise KBO Star

Orioles Sign Former Dodgers Target in Free Agency



For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.