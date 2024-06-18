Dodgers GM Discusses Trade Deadline Plans Following 2 Huge Injuries
The Los Angeles Dodgers are coming off one of their roughest weekends of 2024. Although the Dodgers took two out of three games from the Kansas City Royals, they lost two key players, superstars Mookie Betts and Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
Both stars will be out for an extended period of time, leaving the Dodgers with some holes to fill. The Dodgers were already expected to acquire help prior to the July 20 trade deadline, either on the pitching side or an explosive bat in their lineup, if not both. These two injuries almost guarantee the Dodgers will now make a move at the trade deadline.
General manager Brandon Gomes isn't going to pull the trigger on a deal just yet, however. He told the Los Angeles Times' Jack Harris that nothing is imminent in the wake of the two injuries.
"I actually don't think it meaningfully changes anything at this point," Gomes told the Times, with one caveat: "With the expectation that those guys are gonna be back for the postseason."
The silver lining in the dark clouds of Betts and Yamamoto's injuries is that neither is season-ending. It will be some time before we see these two stars back on the major league mound, but both project to will be on the diamond when the games matter the most in October.
The Dodgers are annually rumored to pursue a star-level player at the trade deadline, and often follow through on these ambitions. Betts and Yamamoto will most likely return after the deadline, so L.A. has plenty of time to add star power to an already-loaded roster. Gomes added that these injuries won't affect the team's trade outlook.
"I don't think it does at this point," Gomes said, adding, "It's continuing to evaluate where we are in the division and what it looks like as far as just accumulating wins."
L.A. will wait patiently for now, but don't be surprised if Gomes and president of baseball operations Andrew Frriemdnan pull the trigger on at least one trade in the next month.