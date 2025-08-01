Dodgers GM Reveals Whether or Not Dustin May Requested Trade Out of LA
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded starting pitcher Dustin May to the Boston Red Sox a few hours before the trade deadline. In exchange for May, the Dodgers received Boston’s No. 5 prospect James Tibbs II and No. 27 prospect Zach Ehrhard.
May has emerged as a potential trade option for Los Angeles, as he is set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The right-hander was also not expected to make the Dodgers’ postseason roster with the return of Tyler Glasnow and upcoming return of Blake Snell.
Converting May into a reliever was a potential option for the Dodgers, who needed help in the bullpen. But May ultimately wanted to remain a starting pitcher.
May did not request a trade but the Dodgers reportedly took May’s wishes into consideration when making the trade with the Red Sox. Half of Boston’s rotation is on the 60-day IL, which opens a full-time starting spot for May.
“We had a lot of really respectful conversations with D-May, and he’s been a huge part of the organization for a long time,” said Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes. “Through those conversations, it was apparent that starting was very important to him. And while we felt like he could have been a contributor out of the bullpen and an impact-type piece, trying to understand the mindset and his desire to continue to start, we took that into consideration.”
May has undergone a series of surgeries over the past few years that limited him to 20 starts from 2022 to 2024. He had Tommy John surgery in 2021, flexor tendon surgery in 2023 and then a life-saving operation to repair a torn esophagus last summer.
May did not pitch for the entire 2024 season but has remained healthy for all of this season. He has logged a 4.85 ERA and a career-high 97 strikeouts in 19 appearances.
The Dodgers relied on May while they dealt with multiple injuries in their rotation at the beginning of the season. But now Glasnow, Snell, two-way player Shohei Ohtani and potentially rookie Roki Sasaki are expected to be healthy for the postseason.
May will join former Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler in the Red Sox rotation. Buehler recorded the final out of the 2024 World Series and won the 2020 World Series alongside May.
