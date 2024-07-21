Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw Returning This Week To Face Giants
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts confirmed on Saturday night that veteran left-handed starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw will start against the San Fransisco Giants on Thursday.
Kershaw wrapped up his rehab assignment with his second Triple-A start on Friday allowing three runs on 67 pitches in four innings of work. He struck out two and walked none.
The Dodgers rotation is in a dire situation. His final rehab outing with the last piece of the puzzle Roberts needed to see since the Southpaw had offseason shoulder surgery. Kershaw said he accomplished what he wanted to with the outing.
Kershaw acknowledged there were “some things I’d like to do better,” he described the overall night as “another good step.”
“I got my pitch count up there a decent amount tonight, so that was good,” Kershaw said after throwing 67 pitches, 49 for strikes. “And I think health-wise, I feel good.”
The veteran feels ready to return to the Dodgers but doesn't expect to push for something he's not ready for. His stamina isn't there to go extremely deep into the game.
"I’m not built up to 100 pitches," he said on Friday. "So would love to come back whenever they need me, obviously. But don’t want to put the team in a bad spot, especially the way we’ve been grinding through the last few weeks.”
Roberts also confirmed Tyler Glasnow will be activated off the injured list Wednesday. Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Walker Buehler remained sidelined without a return timetable.
“I know his words are that he doesn’t want to put us in harm’s way as far as putting stress on the bullpen, but for him to take the baseball, if he feels good about where he’s at physically, we can deal with the fallout, we have coverage,” Roberts said before Saturday game against the Red Sox.
“I just want him and our training staff to feel the same way about it. If that’s the case and he feels good about it, then I think that’s the way we’ll go.”