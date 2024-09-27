Dodgers' Hard-Throwing Reliever is 'Week to Week' With Shoulder Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a handful of roster moves on Thursday afternoon, hours before taking on the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium.
Among those moves include Brusdar Graterol returning to the injured list with right shoulder inflammation and recalling right-handed pitcher Ben Casparius.
Graterol has been dealing with a lingering shoulder issue since spring training and now, his regular season is over. His status for the postseason is unknown.
The 26-year-old has been a crucial part of the Dodgers’ bullpen since coming back from a hamstring injury on Sept. 10. Over seven appearances, he has given up just three hits and two runs in 7.1 innings, with two walks and seven strikeouts.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters Thursday that Graterol is “week to week” with the injury.
“He’s been battling it ever since spring training,” Roberts told reporters, including Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. “Obviously, there’s some things going on in the shoulder.”
Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reported that the reliever was in so much pain that he couldn't play catch after his most recent outing on Tuesday.
Casparius, a 2021 fifth-round pick, made his major league debut on Aug. 31. With Graterol now out due to a shoulder injury, Casparius might unexpectedly find himself in the mix for a spot on the Dodgers’ postseason roster.
The 25-year-old has made two appearances for the Dodgers this season allowing one run across four innings. He has also given up three hits, two walks, and striking out five.
Los Angeles also activated catcher Austin Barnes from the injured list, and optioned catcher Hunter Feduccia to the minors on Thursday.
Barnes landed on the injured list on Sept. 16 after fracturing his left big toe. Despite breaking the same toe in two different spots over the past couple of months, he has only missed a minimum of 10 days each time, including an earlier IL stint in August.
The 34-year-old, who serves as the backup to Will Smith, has posted a .261 batting average, a .327 on-base percentage, and a .306 slugging percentage in 134 at-bats this season.
Feduccia, 27, has appeared in five games this season, going 4-for-12 as the team's third-string catcher.
For Thursday’s series finale against the Padres, Smith will be starting behind the plate, catching for Walker Buehler, with the Dodgers eyeing a chance to secure the National League West title.