Dodgers Have a 'Silver Bullet' for NLDS, Says Dave Roberts
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts referred to third baseman Max Muncy as a "silver bullet" when asked about the veteran's matchup against the Philadelphia Phillies' lefty-heavy rotation.
Muncy, as a left-handed batter, has awful splits against southpaws this season, however Roberts can deploy him off the bench at any time for a great matchup against a right-hander. Muncy slugged over .500 against right-handers during the regular season, and had an OPS of .923 against them over the course of the season.
"Tonight he's a silver bullet," Roberts said ahead of Game 1. "I can deploy him whenever I want in a leverage spot, which I think is a benefit.
"I'm not sure. I talked to Max before this series and said that we obviously knew what we were coming into, and he is adamant that whatever it takes to help this team win -- and there could be a big spot at any point that could change the game.
"He'll be ready when called upon. But I really can't speak to when he's going to start, if he's going to start, because also Miggy Ro's been great, too, against left-handed pitching. I see him getting a start as well."
More news: Dodgers' Will Smith Provides Exciting Injury Update Ahead of NLDS
Muncy had a great regular season up until an unfortunate injury in July, but still put up great numbers over the course of 100 games. He batted .243, his highest batting average since 2021, and had a .846 OPS.
He hasn't quite been himself during the postseason so far, only recording one hit against the Cincinnati Reds in the Wild Card round, however he has the potential to heat up in the postseason. After a slow opening round of the postseason in 2024, Muncy had an OPS of 1.363 in the NLCS against the Mets and was a huge part of the Dodgers' offense. He had two homers in the six-game series, coming around to score five times.
On Saturday, Muncy went 0-for-2 as a pinch-hitter for the Dodgers in Game 1 of the NLDS.
More news: Former Dodgers Star Walker Buehler Trying to Give Phillies Advantage in NLDS
If Muncy is able to find his form again as a bench option against the Phils, he could tilt the scales in the Dodgers' direction in a less than optimal matchup. The Dodgers' next game against the Phillies comes Monday at 3:08 p.m. PT.
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.