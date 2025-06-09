Dodgers Hint at Tuesday’s Starting Pitcher as Minor Leaguer Joins Team vs Padres
Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Matt Sauer is with the team in San Diego ahead of their series against the Padres, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.
There is no starting pitcher for tomorrow and it appears likely that Sauer is with the team to start on the mound for Tuesday's contest at Petco Park.
More news: Dodgers Manager Reveals Results of Tony Gonsolin MRI on Elbow
Sauer was originally drafted by the New York Yankees in 2017 and spent quite some time in their farm system until making his way to the Kansas City Royals ahead of the 2024 season via the Rule 5 Draft.
Sauer got his first experience of MLB last season as a member of the Royals and made the Opening Day roster. With just a small sample size of 16.1 innings pitched, Sauer was designated for assignment and wouldn't appear in The Show again until the following season with the Dodgers.
More news: Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani's Pitching Pushed Back Again
The Dodgers signed the right-hander to a minor league deal this offseason and he finally made his return to MLB in April.
The Santa Maria, CA native has a 3.05 ERA so far through seven appearances for the Dodgers. Across his 20.2 innings, he has 13 strikeouts to just three walks.
He has only make one start this year, but if he does indeed start on Tuesday, it will be a high-octane battle against a hungry Padres team.
The Dodgers start a three-game set in San Diego against the Friars on Monday, but will host them for a four-game set on June 16. These two clashes will be around a three game set against the San Francisco Giants in an ultra competitive week for L.A.
Sauer's most used pitch is his cutter, used 34 percent of the time, with a batting average of .167 against it on the year. The second-most used offering in his mix is his sinker, used 22.4 percent of the time, but averaging a velocity of 94.2 mph.
If Sauer can succeed in his next chapter as a Dodgers pitcher, perhaps he can extend his time in The Show and further his MLB experience.
More news: Dave Roberts Says Dodgers vs Padres Game Appear More Important to San Diego
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.