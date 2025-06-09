Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani's Pitching Pushed Back Again
The absolute last thing the Los Angeles Dodgers need at this stage of the season is an injury to Shohei Ohtani.
Coaches, players, and fans alike have all been anticipating Ohtani's return to the mound as a pitcher. Recent reports indicate that a return is in the near future.
The Dodgers not only are thrilled by this news, but more than anything are entering a dire situation with so many starters on the shelf with injuries.
An injury to Ohtani would truly be disastrous. Any time he puts his body in harm's way, those within the organization hold their collective breath. One example of this premise occurred over the weekend.
Ohtani was hit in the left foot by a pitch during the eighth inning of Sunday’s game versus the St. Louis Cardinals. He limped down to first base and stayed in the game.
Afterward, Roberts said Ohtani was fine but the live batting practice session that had been postponed to Monday due to the uncertain weather in St. Louis will now be postponed until Tuesday in San Diego.
“Just because of the foot thing and we’re going to travel (Sunday night) so we’re going to give him an extra day so it’ll be on Tuesday,” Roberts said. “His foot’s okay.”
Of course, it's never ideal to see one's best player get hit by a pitch. Fortunately as Roberts intimated, Ohtani should be okay.
Wet elements are not the friend of any pitcher. Slipping on the mound leading to a potential leg injury is quite realistic. Additionally, colder weather could result in a pitcher's arm overexerting seeing as if it takes longer for an arm to warm up in these conditions.
The Dodgers have been overly cautious with Ohtani up to this point. There's no need to rush him back considering the team is still atop the NL West despite an inordinate amount of pitchers sidelined.
Tony Gonsolin's latest elbow issue makes the depth within the staff even thinner. Upon returning to action, Ohtani will be given the responsibility to lead this group of pitchers alongside standout Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
