Dodgers' Hyeseong Kim Showered With Praise by All-Star Teammates
Los Angeles Dodgers stars Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani were quick to praise second baseman Hyeseong Kim after his first start for the Boys in Blue, during which he went 2-for-4 with a run batted in and a stolen base in a 7-4 win over the Miami Marlins.
“Just an amazing performance by Kim,” Ohtani said. “Really good, just overall. Even yesterday, as well. So I’m very happy for him.”
Kim has adjusted quickly to the majors, recording three hits and two stolen bases over the last few days. The 26-year-old snagged 13 bags in the minor leagues, slashing .252/.328/.470 across 28 games.
The Dodgers recalled Kim from Triple-A Oklahoma City following Tommy Edman's placement on the 10-day injured list April 30. They signed the eight-year KBO veteran to a three-year, $12.5 million contract in the offseason.
“He can move around,” Freeman said. “He’s fast. He’s getting some hits. Made some adjustments from spring training. It’s nice to see that pay off for a guy getting his first hits in the big leagues. He could be a nice little weapon down there.”
When Kim initially came up, Roberts said he would head back to Oklahoma City following Edman's return.
“That’s the plan, yes,” Roberts said. “But again, he earned the opportunity, albeit potentially a short stint. You never know with baseball.”
However, with Teoscar Hernández's injury, Roberts noted Kim could now have more of a runway to remain with the team longer.
