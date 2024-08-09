Dodgers Infielder Becomes a Free Agent After Clearing Waivers
The roster crunch is finally coming for the Dodgers.
As the front office anticipated the return of several injured stars, tough decisions were inevitable. And they're just beginning.
The first victim: Cavan Biggio.
After being designated for assignment Monday — the second time this season he's been DFA'd — Biggio cleared waivers and was released Friday. He is now a free agent.
The Dodgers cut Biggio when All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman was activated from the family emergency list Monday. Freeman's return was inevitable once his 3-year-old son, Maximus, was discharged from the pediatric ICU at Children's Hospital Orange County.
More news: Freddie Freeman's Wife Has Heartwarming Update About Their Son
Biggio started the majority of games at first base during Freeman's absence. He batted .192 with a .306 on-base percentage and .329 slugging percentage in 30 games as a Dodger.
The Dodgers no longer needed Biggio as a reserve infielder because of their other July roster additions. Nick Ahmed, who was designated for assignment by the Giants last month, signed and began to play important innings at shortstop in the wake of a forearm injury to Miguel Rojas.
Amed Rosario was acquired from the Tampa Bay Rays in exchange for Triple-A pitcher Michael Flynn. He's a capable middle infielder who was hitting .307 at the time of the trade.
With Rojas and Mookie Betts recuperating from injuries and expected back in August, Biggio's days were numbered.
The son of Hall of Famer Craig Biggio, Cavan Biggio had spent the entirety of his professional career with the Toronto Blue Jays before he was DFA'd in June. The Dodgers traded minor leaguer Braydon Fisher to Toronto on June 12 and immediately plugged Biggio into a utility role.
Biggio, 29, is a career .225 hitter in 520 games since his 2019 debut. He's hit 51 home runs and driven in 186, reaching base at a respectable .341 clip.
However, Biggio hasn't been able to replicate his success from his rookie season, when he slashed .234/.364/.429 and finished fifth in American League Rookie of the Year voting.
In 74 games this season for the Dodgers and Blue Jays this year, Biggio has hit .197 with a .316 on-base percentage and .306 slugging percentage. He's seen time at first base, second base, third base and right field and could still play a utility role for a contending club down the stretch.
Players who change teams on Sept. 1 or later are not eligible for their new team's postseason roster.