Freddie Freeman's Wife Has Heartwarming Update About Their Son
The son of Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, Maximus, has been discharged from the hospital amid a battle with Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare disease that is especially rare in children.
Freddie's wife, Chelsea Freeman, confirmed that the family had returned home from the hospital with Max in a social media post Sunday.
“After 8 long days in the Pediatric ICU we are officially HOME!” Chelsea Freeman wrote on IG Sunday. “Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together. Thank you God for this miracle. Also, thank you to our incredible team of doctors and angel nurses for taking such good care of our boy. And to our village for helping so much with Charlie and Brandon."
Chelsea additionally shared heartwarming photos of Maximus with his parents, a prayer book for Max, and a video of Maximus's brothers, Charlie and Brandon, greeting him upon his return home.
Chelsea had shared Saturday in an Instagram story that Maximus was no longer using the feeding tube, adding, "I am so proud of Max. The first few days we had so many scary setbacks but he has been improving so quickly. I cannot believe it. He blows me away."
The update comes one day after Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Saturday that Freddie Freeman could be back for the Dodgers' upcoming home series against the Philadelphia Phillies, which begins Monday. Roberts' update was a positive one after he previously said Friday that the All-Star first baseman would not be joining them for their series against the Oakland Athletics in Oakland.
Freeman has missed the Dodgers' last eight games as he was placed on the family emergency list to be with his son. He originally traveled with the Dodgers last week to Houston for their series against the Astros, but quickly flew home before the game as his son was rushed to the emergency room.
The eight-time MLB All-Star is slashing .288/.395/.493 for the Dodgers this season with 109 hits, 63 runs, 16 home runs and 67 RBIs.
The Dodgers have struggled during Freeman's absence, losing five of their seven games without him. If Freeman is back against the Phillies, it will be huge for Los Angeles as they go up against MLB's best team. When the Dodgers last faced the Phillies in early July before the All-Star break, they were swept.