Dodgers Sign NL West Veteran, Place Shortstop Miguel Rojas on Injured List
The Dodgers have signed veteran shortstop Nick Ahmed to replace shortstop Miguel Rojas, who was placed on the 15-day injured list with right forearm stiffness Wednesday.
Juan Toribio of MLB.com reports Ahmed is starting at shortstop in Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants:
Coincidentally, it'll be a revenge game for Ahmed against the team that released him on July 10, shortly after designating him for assignment. Ahmed played just 52 games in his only season in San Francisco.
Ahmed, 34, hit .232 with a .278 on-base percentage and .303 slugging percentage (.581 OPS) for the Giants. Known for his defense, Ahmed won Gold Glove awards in 2018 and 2019 with the Diamondbacks, whom he played for from 2014-23.
Rojas, 35, left midway through Sunday’s game against the Boston Red Sox with what was described at the time as relatively minor forearm stiffness. He has a .271 batting average, three home runs, 21 RBIs, and a .722 OPS in 192 at-bats this season.
The Dodgers backdated Rojas' IL stint to Monday, which will allow him to return as early as Aug. 1.
Like Ahmed, Rojas is known primarily for his defense. he's been worth 5 Outs Above Average at the shortstop position; Ahmed has been worth 4 OAA despite his limited playing time in San Francisco.
Ahmed's stay in Los Angeles could be short. Incumbent shortstop Mookie Betts, who fractured his hand when he was hit by a pitch in June, was cleared over the weekend to begin playing catch and taking ground balls at shortstop.