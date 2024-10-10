Dodgers Infielder Gets Into Social Media Argument With Fan After Game 3 Loss
The San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers fans have officially gotten to Miguel Rojas.
Rojas faced heavy criticism after Tuesday night's 6-5 loss for his questionable defensive choice to try and take the ball himself instead of tossing it over to Gavin Lux to turn a double play. Instead, he tried to do it all and didn't record an out.
He explained his decision in the postgame interview, but his comments on Instagram told a different story.
“You think you guys are the only ones who wants to win this s—, every single one of the players and [people] in this clubhouse are doing everything to f—ing win,” Rojas wrote. “It’s not [because] of the f—ing effort we doing everything possible if that’s not enough to you guys I understand all you guys want is a victory after the final out. Nobody in this s— is lost we playing to win not to be the reason for the f—ing L.”
He continued: “Yeah one f—ing mental mistake I would I would [have] pass the ball and got one out but my f—ing sorry a– was trying to do everything possible to get two f—ing outs !!! Yeah I f—ed that decision up and you can blame the f—ing reason of the L.”
Rojas has been an important player for the Dodgers this season and was kept in the starting lineup because of his defense. However, what he told reporters after the loss was a little different from how he handled the trolls on social media.
“On that play at second base when I tried to take it myself to the bag. I feel like I reached a little bit for the bag with my left leg, and it was a bad decision. I made a bad decision there for the play and for my health,” Rojas said after the game.
“I decided to stay, because I know how hard it is to get ready to come in and play defense in the middle of the game like that. And I decided to take that at-bat in the third to see how the leg was going to feel. When I was running the bases, rounding around second base and rounding around third, it didn’t feel great. We scored a couple runs there and got the game pretty close, so I gave the team the best opportunity to have everybody 100 percent.”
“I made a decision there that hurt me and hurt the team at the time,” he concluded. “Unfortunately, I have to deal with the consequences now.”
The shortstop was pulled in the third inning after re-aggravating his groin injury and is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's night do-or-die Game 4.