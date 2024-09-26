Dodgers Infielder Tears Adductor Muscle, Requires Surgery
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas shared that an MRI on his injured left adductor muscle revealed a tear and will need surgery in the offseason, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times,
Rojas said he will attempt to play through it and received a cortisone injection on Thursday.
The 35-year-old left Wednesday’s 4-3 victory over the San Diego Padres after aggravating the injury running the bases. Rojas said after the game that he had been dealing with the injury for some time.
In the fourth inning, Rojas took first base after drawing a walk.
Shohei Ohtani then smacked a double off the bullpen gate in right field, allowing Gavin Lux to score from second. Rojas made it around to third, but after rounding the base, he appeared to be limping as he safely returned to the bag. Despite the concern, Rojas stayed in the game after a quick check by trainer Thomas Albert and manager Dave Roberts.
One pitch later, the inning ended. When the Dodgers emerged from the dugout to take the field on defense, Tommy Edman jogged out to short while Rojas remained in the dugout.
“I’m trying to calm it down and be ready for what’s really important, which is playing in the playoffs,” Rojas said after the game. “I’ve been getting off days here and there, but we figure with the playoffs the most you’ll play is three days in a row. Hopefully, my ability to stay on top of it, plus the injection with the medicine helps.”
Rojas is hoping to play in at least one game against the Rockies before the playoffs begin. The Dodgers visit Colorado for three games beginning Friday.
“It’s concerning. He’s sort of dealt with this all year,” Roberts said of Rojas. “We’ve tried to manage his workload, his playing time, and now he’s getting the injection. Hopefully, he’s able to play on Sunday.”
Rojas has been a vital part of the Dodgers this season. He has played all over the infield and been a leader in the clubhouse.
He stepped up when Mookie Betts was on the injured list with a fractured hand and played shortstop almost every game. Earlier this week, Rojas became the Dodgers' choice for the annual Roy Campanella Award, given to the team's most inspirational player.
Across 103 games this season, Rojas is hitting .283 with a .337 on-base percentage and a .410 slugging percentage.
In a separate roster move on Thursday, the Dodgers brought catcher Austin Barnes off the injured list and optioned catcher Hunter Feduccia to the minors — effectively a paperwork move, as the minor league seasons have ended.