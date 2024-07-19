Miguel Rojas Makes His Intentions Clear About the Dodgers' Shortstop Spot
One of the top questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers during the second half of the season is if Miguel Rojas will remain the team's shortstop when Mookie Betts returns. Betts began the 2024 season as the team's everyday shortstop, filling in at the position after Gavin Lux struggled during spring training.
Since Betts went down with a fractured hand on June 16, Rojas took over as the team's shortstop, and the 35-year-old veteran has unsurprisingly succeeded at the position.
If the decision were up to Rojas, he would prefer to playing shortstop.
“For Miguel Rojas, it is (preferable to play shortstop), because that's what I enjoy playing," Rojas told Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain. "And I really consider myself a shortstop. I consider myself not just a regular shortstop. I think I can be above average defensively and I can be average offensively, and that's a really good shortstop for you.
Rojas did not come into the season as the team's everyday shortstop due to concerns about his age, endurance for an entire season, and potential as a hitter.
"Doubts are going to be there, this is not going to be the first time hearing that, ‘Oh no, he's going to fall down' or 'He's not going to continue to hit like that. How you going to sustain that if you've never been that kind of hitter?’ I don't care. I've been my whole career, been doubted by a lot of people."- Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas
Rojas has since shut those concerns down by putting in a great offensive and defensive performance as the team's shortstop in place of Betts. This season, Rojas has slashed .284/.330/.426 with three home runs and 21 RBIs. If Rojas were to stay at shortstop, it would allow Betts to return to second base when healthy, giving the Dodgers a strong infield.
"If my name is called to play everyday shortstop, I’m ready. I'm not afraid," Rojas told McKain. "I'm not scared of the moment, or the situation. I just want to play. And if it's my name to play shortstop, I’m going to give the team the best, my best that Miguel Rojas can do.”