Dodgers Injured Starter Working Way Back To Return Soon
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Bobby Miller will make his third rehab start for Single-A Rancho Cucamonga at Lake Elsinore on Saturday.
He has a target of throwing four to five innings and about 70 pitches. He has been sidelined since April 14 because of shoulder inflammation.
Manager Dave Roberts said he will make at least one more rehabilitation start, for Triple-A Oklahoma City, “and then we’ll have a real conversation” about Miller rejoining the rotation. The hard-throwing right-hander had a record of 1-1 with a 5.40 ERA in three starts for the Dodgers before landing on the injured list.
Miller's last start for the Quakes was on May 26. He gave up three earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over three innings. He threw a total of 55 pitches and 38 were strikes.
It was his first game action in 46 days and needed to shake off the rust. He allowed all three runs and four hits in a 28-pitch second inning. One of the hits should have been an inning-ended pop-up behind first base but instead, fell untouched for a sun-induced single. Two of the three runs against Miller scored after that play.
The most promising news out of the contest was Miller's ability to touch 99 mph. He is expected to return to the Dodgers in a couple of weeks.