Dodgers Issue Rare Statement Amid ICE Presence Outside Stadium Gates
The Los Angeles Dodgers took the rare step of issuing a statement Thursday about something fundamentally unrelated to baseball.
"This morning, ICE agents came to Dodger Stadium and requested permission to access the parking lots. They were denied entry to the grounds by the organization. Tonight’s game will be played as scheduled," the statement read.
When the presence of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency ("ICE") officials at Gate E outside Dodger Stadium garnered attention on social media, a peaceful protest formed, according to multiple reports Thursday. The Los Angles Police Department also arrived.
With some fans perhaps wary of attending the scheduled 7 p.m. game between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres, it makes sense that the team would issue a statement to calm fears among those planning to attend the game.
More news: Did Dodgers Try to Trade for Rafael Devers Before Giants Blockbuster?
DodgersNation.com reported that ICE brought detainees to Dodger Stadium following a raid in Hollywood. However, the Dodgers denied them access to the grounds.
According to Molly Knight on Bluesky, the protesters dispersed after LAPD officers escorted ICE agents through the stadium gates, perhaps to avoid a skirmish.
More news: Dodgers Clap Back at Padres' Manny Machado, Mike Shildt in Epic Fashion
Wednesday, the Dodgers announced plans for assistance to immigrant communities "impacted by the recent events in Los Angeles." The team had come under criticism for its belated response to several reported incidents of racial profiling in the city.
On Friday, manager Dave Roberts was asked for his thoughts about the anti-ICE protests taking place in Los Angeles.
"No," he said. "I don't know quite enough."
Many Dodgers employees past and present — including utility player Kiké Hernández, former first baseman and current broadcaster Adrian Gonzalez, and longtime Spanish-language play-by-play voice Jaime Jarrin — had spoken out against ICE's actions on their personal social media accounts while the team remained silent.
For anyone closely monitoring the Dodgers' political stance toward ICE, and law enforcement more broadly, perhaps their actions Thursday will speak louder than any words.
More news: Dodgers Outfielder Calls Out Padres Pitcher, Says He Hit Him on Purpose
As Knight wrote Thursday, "it’s not just about the people who have been taken by ICE. The local economy around Dodger Stadium has been decimated as Hispanic and Latino community members (even American citizens) are terrified to go to work. Grassroots orgs want Dodgers to help local businesses getting destroyed by ICE."
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.