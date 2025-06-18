Dodgers Clap Back at Padres' Manny Machado, Mike Shildt in Epic Fashion
There are revenge games, and then there's what Andy Pages did to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.
The Dodgers' second-year outfielder hit two home runs as part of a 4-for-4 performance in an 8-6 victory Tuesday at Dodger Stadium.
More news: Dodgers Future Hall of Famer Reacts to Shocking Giants Trade for Rafael Devers
The big game came on the heels of Manny Machado's postgame comments Monday, a game in which Pages took offense to being hit by a Dylan Cease pitch in the fourth inning of the Dodgers' 6-3 win.
"They've got way more superstars over there," Machado said. "(If) we want to hit somebody, they've got some big dogs over there we could hit."
More news: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Was Ready to Pitch Last October, Broadcaster Says
Mike Shildt, the Padres' manager, had some choice words for Pages himself as the 24-year-old outfielder stared down his pitcher.
It doesn't take a professional lip-reader to surmise that Shildt was questioning Pages' self-assessment of his own importance.
More news: Dodgers Make Roster Move Ahead of Tuesday's Game vs Padres
The Dodgers kept the receipts.
In a series of posts to the team's official Twitter/X account Tuesday, the Dodgers made a couple allusions to the Padres' comments about Pages.
"And that's who Andy Pages is!" read the words in two separate posts — a clear nod to Shildt questioning who Pages thought he was when staring down Cease.
"Big Dog, Andy Pages," read another post, an obvious subtweet directed at Machado.
Pages' big night raised his batting average for the season to .293. He has 15 home runs, 49 RBIs, and is on pace for an outstanding 6-WAR season according to both Baseball Reference and FanGraphs.
More news: Dodgers All-Star Says LA Has One Rival, And It's Not Padres
Pages' 2.9 fWAR is 15th in MLB, trailing only Shohei Ohtani among his teammates, and an ironic 0.1 ahead of Machado.
Why did Pages take offense to being hit with a pitch in the first place?
More news: Former Dodgers Pitcher Passes Away
“They thought I was relaying signs when I was jumping at second base, I think,” Pages said in Spanish. “It’s impossible that he can’t miss a slider on the corner and he missed a fastball a strike zone inside.”
Pages told reporters after Wednesday's game that he saw a clip of Shildt's lip-reading moment and "didn't pay much attention to it."
Whether he was carrying extra motivation with him Tuesday or not, Pages' performance made the difference in a two-run win that extended the Dodgers' lead in the National League West to five games over the third-place Padres.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.