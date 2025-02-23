Dodgers Key Pitcher Won't Be Ready for Opening Day Due to Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had almost nothing but good news this offseason.
Hearing about the next Cy Young award winner signing, or the next international phenom picking the Dodgers over the rest of the league, or that a core piece from last season is returning are just a few of the great nuggets fans have been fortunate enough to hear since hoisting the franchise's eighth World Series championship.
More news: Dodgers Would Acquire $313 Million Superstar in Wild 5-Player Blockbuster Trade Idea
Despite all the roster movement and improvement this offseason, the baseball world is once again reminded about something that has hampered the Dodgers for all of the 2024 campaign: pitching injuries.
As spring training is in full force at Camelback Ranch, it has come with many updates on the health of the Dodgers' best arms.
Unfortunately, for one of L.A.'s best bullpen arms, he remains doubtful that he will be ready by Opening Day.
Although not too far behind schedule, Evan Phillips doesn't seem too keen on being ready for Japan.
More news: Former Dodgers Outfielder Signs With Red Sox in Attempt to Make MLB Return
Phillips told the media at spring training after completing his first bullpen session of the season that "Opening Day is off the table" but he isn't too far off from his original recovery timeline.
Phillips was one of the brightest Dodgers in the bullpen last year. Without a clear-cut closer, he assumed the role when it fell to him as he finished the season leading the Dodgerrs in saves with 18.
Despite watching many others on the pitching roster fall to injury as the 2024 season soldiered on, Phillips was a formidable presence to hitters up until the NLCS, when he too unfortunately caught the injury bug.
In the regular season, Phillips made 61 appearances with an ERA of 3.62 over his 54.2 innings. Along with his saves, he added 63 strikeouts to only 17 walks.
His October play was as dazzling as the regular season in the NLDS and NLCS before it was cut short. He pitched 6.2 postseason innings over five appearances with six strikeouts, three walks, and no runs allowed.
More news: MLB Insider Provides New Details on Dodgers, Cardinals Nolan Arenado Trade Talks
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.