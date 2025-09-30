Dodgers Lineup For Game 1 of Wild Card Series Set, Includes Big Surprise
The Dodgers ' lineup for Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Cincinnati Reds includes a major surprise.
Kiké Hernández, who typically starts against left-handers, is in left field for the postseason opener against Cincinnati right-hander Hunter Greene. Hernandez has faced the Reds' ace seven times in his career. He's 0-for-6 with a walk and four strikeouts.
Left field became a question mark once Michael Conforto, the Dodgers' primary left fielder during the regular season, was left off the Dodgers' 26-man roster for the series. A left-handed hitter, Conforto finished the regular season with a .199 batting average.
Enter Hernández, who got the start over outfielders Alex Call and Justin Dean (a 28-year-old rookie who was used almost entirely for defensive purposes in 18 regular season games). He'll bat eighth.
Hernandez had a .683 OPS against left-handed pitchers, and .578 against righties, during the regular 2025 season — a continuation of the splits he's displayed throughout his 12-year MLB career.
The Dodgers' lineup has a familiar look at the top, with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani leading off in Game 1. Shortstop Mookie Betts is batting second, first baseman Freddie Freeman third, third baseman Max Muncy fourth, right fielder Teoscar Hernández fifth, second baseman Tommy Edman sixth, and center fielder Andy Pages is seventh.
After Kiké Hernández, catcher Ben Rortvedt bats ninth.
Rortvedt's start affirms an earlier report from Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic that Will Smith, the Dodgers' primary catcher this season, is limited to pinch-hitting duties less than a month removed from a hand injury that forced him to finish the season on the injured list.
Smith, a three-time All-Star, is presumably available off the bench in Game 1 — or at least will give Reds manager Terry Francona something to think about in late-game situations.
The Reds also announced their lineup to face off against Dodgers left-hander Blake Snell in Game 1.
Center fielder T.J. Friedl will lead off, right fielder Noelvi Marte will bat second, designated hitter Miguel Andujar will bat third, left fielder Austin Hays bats fourth, first baseman Spencer Steer bats fifth, shortstop Elly De La Cruz bats sixth, catcher Tyler Stephenson bats seventh, third baseman KeBryan Hayes bats eighth and second baseman Matt McLain bats ninth.
The Dodgers host each game in the best-of-three series matchup. The first pitch of Game 1 is set for 6:08 p.m. PT tonight.
