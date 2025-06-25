Dodgers Linked to 1.78-ERA Closer in Potential Blockbuster Trade Deadline Move
The Los Angeles Dodgers have one of the best records in baseball despite an unreal 13 pitchers stowed away on the injured list.
With the trade deadline right around the corner, and the Dodgers' desire to become baseball's first back-to-back champions in a quarter-century, they have recently been linked to one of the game's top relievers to fortify the ailing bullpen.
Jhoan Duran, a right-handed reliever from the Minnesota Twins, is currently listed as having a 40 percent chance of being flipped ahead of the deadline, according to ESPN insiders Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel.
Duran has two more years of team control, likely warranting a larger return, but the Dodgers should be weary, given recent history when it comes to acquiring a reliever at the deadline.
Prospects that flourish after leaving their team's system is unfortunately a possibility in any trade, but a chance to have an elite arm coming out of the bullpen in the most important stretch of the season might be worth the risk if it boosts the chances of L.A.'s ninth Commissioner's Trophy being had in October.
Duran not only has an average 100.2 mph fastball velocity, unsurprisingly putting him in the rare 100th percentile of active pitchers, but generates ground balls on 71.9 percent of his offerings, which is also among the best in MLB at the 100th percentile.
His 97.5 mph splitter is his most used pitch, being tossed 36.7 percent of the time, and has a batting average of just .204 from opposing hitters.
Another impressive facet of Duran's game is his ability to slam on the brakes in his pitch mix, and leave batters constantly confused when he throws his knuckle curve. This pitch has an opposing batting average of just .194, and causes batters to swing and miss 39.2 percent of the time.
On the year, Duran has made 37 appearances, allowing an ERA of just 1.78 with 40 strikeouts in 35.1 innings. He has 10 saves and two blown saves.
If the right deal presents itself, and the risk of the elements given up doesn't outweigh the reward that is the idea of Duran taking to the mound in October, L.A. could have an impressive new piece to add to the bullpen come August.
Other teams linked to Duran were the Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers.
