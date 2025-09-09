Dodgers Lose Former All-Star Reliever, Who's Picked Up By NL Squad
The Atlanta Braves claimed former All-Star Alexis Diaz off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday.
The Dodgers designated Diaz for assignment Thursday as a corresponding move for catcher Ben Rortvedt's call up, which was prompted by All-Star Will Smith's hand injury.
The right-hander came to the Dodgers in May, after the Cincinnati Reds dealt him in exchange for minor leaguer Mike Villani. He spent a few weeks in the Arizona Complex League fixing his mechanics before moving to Triple-A Oklahoma City in mid June.
Diaz came to the Dodgers during a time where LA was desperate for arms, as they had several key relievers and starters stuck on the injured list.
He made his first appearance for the Dodgers on July 22, and held opponents scoreless through his first four outings, spanning 4.1 innings. He stayed up through Aug. 20, and went back to the minors with a 5.00 ERA.
The Dodgers saw high upside in the reliever, who had a 2.47 ERA through his first two major league seasons and posted 4.8 bWAR during that time. He made an All-Star Game in 2023, when he had 37 saves and a 3.07 ERA on the season.
He wasn't quite as sharp in 2024, though still recorded 28 saves and had an ERA below 4.00. His strikeout rate starkly dropped off, but he still pitched just above league average with an ERA+ of 111.
Diaz suffered a hamstring injury towards the end of spring training ahead of the 2025 season, and was unable to maintain his status as a solid reliever in the majors afterwards. He made six appearances for the Reds and had a 12.00 ERA, leading to him being sent down at the beginning of May.
Diaz is still just 28 years old, and still has plenty of time to recover with his new team to make something of the remainder of his career.
The Dodgers are expecting the return of Alex Vesia ahead of the second game of their series against the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday, and their bullpen has mostly recovered from their early season injury woes.
