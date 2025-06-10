Dodgers Lose Relief Pitcher to National League Rival
The Dodgers have used 30 different pitchers in 2025, a remarkable stat made possibly by virtue of their liberal use of the waiver wire.
Ryan Loutos, one of the 30, was designated for assignment after just two appearances with the Dodgers. Tuesday, he was claimed by the Washington Nationals, ending his time with the Dodgers organization after little more than a month.
The decision to DFA Loutos was a strategic one. He allowed five runs (all earned) across three innings in his two major league appearances.
Loutos, 26, had made three appearances for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2024 before he was traded to the Dodgers for cash on May 1.
The Dodgers recalled him from Triple-A Oklahoma City on May 16, and he allowed two runs in one inning in that night's game against the Angels. The Dodgers optioned him after the game.
In seven games with the Comets, Loutos was excellent. He limited opponents to five hits, four walks and two runs in 10.2 innings.
That was enough to earn Loutos a second look in the majors. He was recalled for the Dodgers' home series against the New York Mets, and appeared in last Wednesday's game.
While the Mets touched him for just one hit in two innings, it was a three-run home run that left Loutos with an unsightly 15.00 ERA in his Dodgers tenure.
The Dodgers designated Loutos for assignment in order to add right-handed reliever Chris Stratton to their active roster prior to their weekend series in St. Louis.
Now Loutos will head to the Nationals, who have the National League's worst bullpen by ERA (5.81).
While the Nats are Loutos' third organization in less than two months, it's a minor miracle he is in the major leagues at all.
Loutos was never drafted before signing his first contract with the Cardinals; he didn't even join their organization as a pitcher. According to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, he joined the organization in 2021 to help develop "an accessible app to allow minor leaguers easier use of data."
Loutos' background in pitching and computer science were a natural fit for the job. He ended up pitching for the Cardinals' Single-A affiliate anyway, and within a year had reached Triple-A.
Loutos repeated Triple-A in 2024 before reaching the majors.
