Dodgers’ Magic Number to Clinch NL West Shrinks After Padres Loss to Brewers
The San Diego Padres lost to the Milwaukee Brewers, 3-1, on Wednesday which means the Los Angeles Dodgers' magic number to win the division now shrinks to 2.
The Brewers snapped a three-game losing streak which not only helped themselves get to win No. 96 of the season, but helped the Dodgers get even closer to their 12th division title in the last 13 years.
The Brewers broke the 0-0 tie in the top half of the fifth inning thanks to an RBI double from first baseman Andrew Vaughn. An inning later, Padres center fielder Jackson Merrill hammered a solo shot to left field to tie things up at 1.
The Brewers roughed up revered Padres reliever Adrian Morejon who had allowed just one hit in his last four outings. Morejon allowed three hits and one earned run in his one inning for the Friars, surrendering a Brice Turang RBI single
In the ninth inning, to provide a little more insurance for the Brewers, catcher Danny Jansen launched a solo shot to left field 392 feet away off of Padres reliever Jeremiah Estrada.
Estrada has been struggling this month, allowing six earned runs in his last 10 outings.
If the Dodgers are able to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night, the magic number to capture the division will further shrink to just one game.
