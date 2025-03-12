Dodgers Make 7 Massive Roster Cuts, Including Some Surprises Ahead of Japan
The Los Angeles Dodgers made one final round of roster cuts Tuesday before the team travels to Japan on Wednesday for the Tokyo Series against the Chicago Cubs.
The Dodgers optioned/reassigned seven players to minor league camp, and made one big decision regarding one of their major offseason acquisitions.
The Dodgers optioned infielder Hyeseong Kim, while manager Dave Roberts announced he would open the season with Triple-A Oklahoma City.
The Dodgers also optioned right-handed pitcher Bobby Miller, while reassigning five players to minor league camp: Right-handed pitcher Giovanny Gallegos, catcher Dalton Rushing, infielders David Bote and Michael Chavis, and outfielder Eddie Rosario.
The biggest move is Kim starting the season in Triple-A. The Dodgers discussed potentially having their offseason acquisition start in the minors as he attempts to transition from the Korean Baseball Organization to Major League Baseball.
The organization has talked about Kim needing to catch up to the velocity in MLB, and after he hit just 6-for-29 this spring, they felt that it would be best for him to do that in the minor leagues. Thus, he won't travel with the team to Japan, and will instead stay at Arizona to continue getting reps.
As for the other potential surprises, Bote has put together an impressive spring, and was making a serious case to at least be on the travel roster to Japan. Across 30 at-bats, he hit .400 with two home runs, nine RBIs, and an OPS of 1.171.
However, the team has elected to not bring him to Japan, meaning he could end up opting out of his minor league deal with L.A to find a major league opportunity this year.
As for the other players, Miller will continue to ramp up after getting hit with a 105.5 mph line drive in the Cactus League opener. Rushing was always going to start the season in the minor leagues due to the team's logjam at catcher. And finally, Gallegos, Chavis, and Rosario faced an uphill battle to crack the Japan travel roster.
