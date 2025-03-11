Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers All-Star Pitcher To Start Season on Injured List in Devastating Development

Feb 18, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin (26), starting pitcher Dustin May (85) and relief pitcher Joe Kelly (99) lean on a fence in the bull pen during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Dodgers have suffered another blow to their pitching roster as All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin will be forced to start the season on the injured list, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

This will clear the way for Dustin May to be the team's fifth and final pitcher in the starting rotation.

The right-hander injured his back while lifting weights, manager Dave Roberts announced Monday.

This story will be updated…

