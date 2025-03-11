Dodgers All-Star Pitcher To Start Season on Injured List in Devastating Development
In this story:
The Los Angeles Dodgers have suffered another blow to their pitching roster as All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin will be forced to start the season on the injured list, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
This will clear the way for Dustin May to be the team's fifth and final pitcher in the starting rotation.
The right-hander injured his back while lifting weights, manager Dave Roberts announced Monday.
This story will be updated…
Published |Modified