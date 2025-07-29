Dodgers Make Massive Max Muncy Announcement Amid Injury Recovery
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided a massive update on third baseman Max Muncy, stating he would begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Oklahoma City on Tuesday.
Roberts also stated he doesn't know how many games Muncy will need in the minors, but will start with three at-bats and play third base for the Comets. Roberts also said there's a "slim chance" of Muncy rejoining the team this week, and that the most likely scenario is him returning during next week's homestand.
Muncy has been out since July 3, after suffering a bone bruise in his knee during a collision at third against the Chicago White Sox.
Before his injury, the 34-year-old had been an offensive force for the Dodgers, hitting 13 homers and posting 55 RBIs. He had a slow start to the season, but went on a tear after hitting his first homer April 30. He batted .333 in June, and had a team-high seven homers and 24 RBIs in that time.
Miguel Rojas and Tommy Edman have filled in for Muncy during his absence and have been serviceable replacements on both offense and defense, however they will want to add their All-Star back to the lineup as soon as possible, as they have been significantly worse without him.
Since July 2, the day Muncy was injured, the Dodgers have a 6-13 record, and their lead in the NL West ahead of the San Diego Padres has been cut in half. They lead the Padres by four games now, and will face them twice in August.
The Dodgers will have to survive without Muncy for the time being, as they are in the midst of a tight division race.
