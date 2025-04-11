Dodgers Make Massive Roster Move Ahead of Series Opener vs Cubs
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated first baseman Freddie Freeman from the injured list ahead of Friday's matchup with the Chicago Cubs.
More news: Dodgers Have Decided on Their Blake Snell Replacement For the Time Being
As if written from a Hollywood script, the Dodgers superstar makes his return just in time for the bobblehead night commemorating his World Series walk-off grand slam.
Freeman was placed on the IL with a right sprained ankle, the same one that plagued him throughout the postseason. Freeman had a “mishap” in the shower, which caused the first baseman to tweak his ankle (that wasn’t 100 percent to begin with).
The World Series MVP spoke about the freak accident, which re-injured his right ankle.
“Halfway through my (Sunday) morning coffee, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just shower to get ready for the day,’” Freeman said. “And next thing you know, I’m down in the bathtub. It’s a great mental picture, if you guys want to think about it, big guy falling all over the place. … Freak accident, you can’t really make it up, crazy.
“But it was just one of those things. You slip in bathtub showers all the time. And when you’re healthy, you just catch yourself. And when you’re not, when you’ve got a little surgically repaired ankle, mostly I think it just flared everything kind of back up. I was a little sore. Sore on the inside still. But I’m feeling much better.”
Freeman did not play in any of the three home games against the Atlanta Braves and did not join the Dodgers on their road trip to the east coast this past week.
The Dodgers are 10-4 after their series against the Philadelphia Phillies and Washington Nationals. The defending champions traveled to the east coast undefeated, but went 2-4 on the road.
The Dodgers have a chance to bounce back Friday night against Chicago.
More news: MLB Analyst Shockingly Predicts Dodgers to Lose NL West to Padres
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.