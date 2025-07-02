Dodgers Make Unfortunate Roster Move, Place Key Pitcher on Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers placed right-hander Michael Kopech on the injured list with right knee inflammation, retroactive to June 28.
In a corresponding move, right-hander Will Klein has been recalled from Triple-A Oklahoma City.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Has 3-Word Update on Roki Sasaki
Kopech reportedly downplayed the knee issue, per The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, after scans showed initial inflammation and an injection was received.
The right-hander didn't want to "compensate with his drive leg and possibly lead to arm issues," per Ardaya.
Kopech has proven to be one of the most effective Dodgers in the bullpen since his arrival last season.
After being traded from the MLB-worst Chicago White Sox to the eventual World Series champions, Kopech's game took a similar trajectory. After tossing a 4.74 ERA to start 2024, the right-hander had an absurd 1.13 ERA over 24 innings in a Dodgers uniform.
His ERA+ at the end of the season was 119, which is about 20 percent better than the average qualified reliever.
More news: Dodgers' Dave Roberts Gets Honest About LA's Bad Outfield Defense
Kopech continued his prowess into October, allowing just three earned runs in nine innings. He hurled 10 strikeouts in as many appearances, eventually ending his season hoisting the Commisioner's Trophy.
Unfortunately, Kopech started the 2025 campaign on the injured list with a shoulder impingement. He would debut at the beginning of June, but after 29 batters faced, he lands back on the shelf for knee inflammation.
During his eight brief appearances this season, Kopech had yet to allow a run during those seven innings.
As for Klein, he too was acquired by way of a trade, this time from the Seattle Mariners after he was designated for assignment at the end of May. The right-hander has just 3.2 innings of work, but has yet to allow a hit or earned run in a Dodgers uniform.
The same can't be said for Klein's Triple-A performances since his arrival into the Dodgers' system, allowing six earned runs in 6.1 innings of work, but shows immense potential with his 14 punchouts to just one walk allowed.
The plan for Kopech is to get healthy and get back to the mound as soon as he can while the Dodgers eye the most important stretch of the season once the All-Star festivities have come and gone later this month.
More news: Dodgers Named 'Best Fit' for $8.2 Million All-Star Reliever in Blockbuster Trade
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.