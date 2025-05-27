Dodgers Manager Carefully Calls Out Struggling Defender
The statistics agree on the fielding ability of Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy.
That isn't always the case.
More news: Dodgers Pitching Coach Says Shohei Ohtani ‘Has a Long Way to Go’ Before Return
According to Statcast's Outs Above Average metric, Muncy is tied with the Mets' Mark Vientos at -0.7, last among the 37 MLB third basemen with enough chances to qualify at the position.
According to Defensive Runs Saved, Muncy is a minus-1. And by a more traditional measure, only one player has been more error-prone at the hot corner than Muncy, who has eight.
More news: Dodgers Star Freddie Freeman, Wife Chelsea, Make Massive Donation to Children's Hospital
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts isn't in denial of these facts.
"I feel that he has an accurate throwing arm – but at times it’s inaccurate. I feel that he catches the ball cleanly – but at times he doesn’t. I think he can get to his arm and get the ball out of his glove – but at times it doesn’t," Roberts told reporters including Bill Plunkett of the Southern California News Group. “I see a good defender. But I understand the statistics, the numbers, all that stuff. That’s why I’m just as frustrated as he is because I see a good defender at third base.”
More news: Recently Released Dodgers Veteran Signs With SoCal Rivals
Muncy's lack of consistency in the field can be frustrating. That's even more true when he is not making his usual contribution to the middle of the Dodgers' batting order.
In 50 games this season, Muncy has a .205/.330/.323 slash line. That's a marked improvement following a slow start (he didn't hit his first home run of 2025 until April 30) but well below his career marks in each slash-line category.
More news: Former Dodgers Pitcher Passes Away
In 10 major league seasons, the last eight with the Dodgers, Muncy is a career .227/.350/.467 hitter.
Added up, Muncy has been worth -0.5 Wins Above Replacement according to Baseball Reference, and 0.1 per FanGraphs.
More news: Dodgers Fan Favorite Reveals Insane Story of How He Pooped His Pants Mid-Game
Muncy's OPS since May 4 is a more respectable .735, compared to .599 before. Now that his hitting has begun to improve, it's worth wondering when — or if — his consistency in the field will follow.
“Sometimes it’s a range thing," Roberts said, via Plunkett. "Sometimes it’s a throwing thing. Sometimes it’s getting the ball out of the glove and sometimes it’s been just not catching it cleanly.
“I know he’s frustrated. I see him working consistently every day. So that’s what I’m going to keep betting on. But, yeah, he’s still got to make the plays.”
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.