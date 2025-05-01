Dodgers Manager Provides Ominous Update on Tyler Glasnow's Return Timeline
After just one inning in his fifth start of the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers removed Tyler Glasnow from the outing with an injury.
Glasnow went down with right shoulder discomfort on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates. A week prior, the right-handed starting pitcher exited the mound early with leg cramping.
The Dodgers ultimately placed Glasnow on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation on Monday. Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said the organization is unsure when Glasnow will return from IL.
“This is going to be a tricky one as far as timeline,” Roberts said.
Despite making a career-high 22 starts last season, Glasnow had two stints on the IL and missed the postseason. The 2024 National League All-Star was sidelined with back tightness in July and then sustained season-ending tendinitis in his right elbow in August.
The Dodgers had high expectations when they acquired Glasnow in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays in December 2023. However, the 31-year-old has struggled to avoid injuries since joining Los Angeles.
Therefore, Roberts does not want to rush Glasnow back from IL so when he is healthy, he is back for good.
“For me, if we’re going to do this, then let’s make sure that we have everything taken care of, as far as the mechanics, the physical part of it. So when we do get him back, then we can just move forward without looking back,” Roberts said.
Los Angeles is also missing southpaw starting pitcher Blake Snell, who has been dealing with a similar injury as Glasnow since April 6.
Without Glasnow and Snell, the Dodgers have four available, healthy starting pitchers in the rotation – Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, Dustin May, and Tony Gonsolin.
The absence of Glasnow is frustrating, considering his consistent struggle with injuries. But the Dodgers will take his recovery slow, as Glasnow’s health will be more important in October.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.