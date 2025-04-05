Dodgers Manager Hopes Freddie Freeman Can Return Soon After Being Placed on IL
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provided an update on injured first baseman Freddie Freeman.
The Dodgers placed Freeman on the 10-day injured list with a right sprained ankle; however, Roberts shared the superstar could have played, but the team did not want to risk worsening the injury.
Additionally, Freeman's ankle was swollen and likely would have been aggravated by the cross-country flight.
Roberts is hopeful that Freeman will return to the lineup when the Dodgers return from their road trip. Freeman tweaked the ankle that hampered him throughout the postseason, which is why the Dodgers are taking extra precautions.
The Dodgers superstar spoke about the freak accident that led to his injury.
“Halfway through my (Sunday) morning coffee, I was like, ‘Oh, I’ll just shower to get ready for the day,’” Freeman said. “And next thing you know, I’m down in the bathtub. It’s a great mental picture, if you guys want to think about it, big guy falling all over the place. … Freak accident, you can’t really make it up, crazy.
“But it was just one of those things. You slip in bathtub showers all the time. And when you’re healthy, you just catch yourself. And when you’re not, when you’ve got a little surgically repaired ankle, mostly I think it just flared everything kind of back up. I was a little sore. Sore on the inside still. But I’m feeling much better.”
Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani, and Freeman have all been in the Dodgers lineup together just once this season. Betts dealt with an ongoing stomach virus that prevented him from playing in the Tokyo Series. He also missed the series finale against the Detroit Tigers.
Freeman has missed a total of six games this season. The first baseman was not in the Opening Day lineup in Japan due to left rib discomfort. He also missed all three games against the Atlanta Braves earlier this week, and Friday night's series opener against the Phillies, L.A.'s first loss of the year.
