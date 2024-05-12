Dodgers Manager Loves Support From Fanbase While Team Is On Road
The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the most historic franchises, not only in all of baseball but in the entire realm of sports. Dodger fans are everywhere, far and wide. Everywhere the Dodgers go, the fans always show their support to their Boys in Blue.
That's no different than when the team travels south to San Diego. In fact, it's practically another home game for the Dodgers when they head down to play the Padres. The Dodger fans pack Petco Park to the brim, and it's noticeable even through the television screen.
Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain had a post-game chat with Roberts, discussing the overwhelming presence of Dodger fans. Roberts, with a hint of gratitude in his voice, acknowledged the significant role these fans play in their away games.
"I would argue that our fans travel better than anyone in baseball. It's good that 310, 213, 909 didn't get blocked out for tickets. They got to make their way south."
Dodger fans always do their best to pack Petco Park. They are loud and proud, and they go through San Diego like it's Los Angeles. Pantone 294, the largest traveling fan base in baseball, marched through San Diego before Saturday's contest.
Dodger fans showed up and showed out, so much so that Petco Park recorded the single-game attendance record on Saturday. While the Padres Twitter account thanked their fans, we all know why they achieved the attendance record.
Nobody does it like Dodger fans.