Dodgers Manager Provides Huge Tyler Glasnow Injury Update
The Los Angeles Dodgers are just days away from kicking off the 2025 season in Tokyo, Japan.
Something that hopes to be different than last season is the health of the pitching roster.
The 2024 season is one that saw countless injuries to the starting rotation and the bullpen and forced the Dodgers to get pretty creative by the end of October.
Although this worked out to the tune of a World Series trophy, fans, players, and manager Dave Roberts would all like to see this season be abundant in good health for those that take the mound.
One player in particular, who earned his first All-Star selection with the Dodgers last season during his first year on the team, had his season cut short in mid-August due to elbow tendinitis.
Tyler Glasnow was in the midst of going 9-6 with a 3.49 ERA through 22 starts. Across a career-high 134 innings, he tossed a career-high 168 strikeouts to only 35 walks and a 0.948 WHIP.
Although the All-Star season was halted due to injury, manager Dave Roberts pointed out how Glasnow's recovery process may be the key to keep him healthier this season.
“I think with Tyler, my opinion is he gets too mechanical at times and not let his natural athleticism and compete kind of drive his outing,” Roberts said. “I think this spring, that’s where he’s been. He’s freed himself up a lot more this spring.
“The main thing with Tyler is after starts, and sometimes during starts, he didn’t feel comfortable with his arm and there was some residual (discomfort),” Roberts said. “So right now, it’s really free and easy and he’s recovering really well.”
Per The Orange County Register's Doug Padilla, Glasnow is expected to pitch in one of two exhibition games in Japan, and then once again in one of three Freeway Series games against the Los Angeles Angels between March 23-25.
Hopefully Glasnow can put his injury demons to rest in 2025 and have a healthy and productive year on the road to defending the title.
