Dodgers Manager Reveals Which Shohei Ohtani Stats Should Regress in 2025
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani showed no signs of slowing down in his Cactus League debut Friday night.
The reigning National League MVP reminded the baseball world of his greatness by hitting a long home run to left field off of Los Angeles Angels left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. However, Ohtani appeared to be focused on his overall health after his first game of spring.
“Regardless of the results,” Ohtani said, via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. “I think the biggest takeaway was being able to go through my three at-bats without any issues.”
Following his leadoff homer, the Dodgers superstar shook his shoulder after his big swing. Ohtani explained why: “I was just checking to make sure it was OK. My last at-bat, my last swing, I was pretty late, and my shoulder felt great. So, that was a good test.”
Ohtani’s next two at-bats included a pop out to shortstop and a strikeout, but his offseason shoulder surgery did not appear to affect him Friday evening.
“It’s a constant feedback between how I feel and how the swing actually looks,” Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. “Today was pretty good. I felt like it was pretty consistent with what I felt. As I’m doing my rehab, I want to continue to do that.”
Although Ohtani seems to be in full form, there will be a few changes for the Dodgers superstar in 2025. Ohtani is preparing to return to two-way status, and is aiming to make his pitching debut with the Dodgers in April.
Because of Ohtani's looming return to the mound, the inventor of the 50 home runs, 50 stolen bases club will likely cut down on a few things offensively.
“I don’t think he’s going to get the same number of at-bats, plate appearances, given that he’s going to be pitching,” Roberts said, via The Orange County Register's Bill Plunkett. “I don’t think he’s going to steal as many bases, just appreciating the fact that he does need to pitch and save his legs. But as far as the kind of performance per plate appearance, I still think he can be just as productive. And I’m sure Shohei is expecting the same thing.”
