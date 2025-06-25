Dodgers' Dave Roberts Provides Unfortunate Blake Snell Injury Update
Los Angeles Dodgers left-handed pitcher Blake Snell has made slow progress in his recovery from shoulder inflammation.
Manager Dave Roberts provided the latest update on Snell, which isn't very encouraging as the two-time Cy Young winner isn't close to facing live hitters.
“I would say probably not,” Roberts said when asked if Snell is close to facing live hitters. “We got to do another ‘pen and we’ll see where we go. But I would just say overall, my idea of close is probably not, which could be different from yours.”
Dodgers fans haven't seen much of Snell, whose five-year, $182 million signing headlined the Dodgers offseason. The left-hander made just two starts before landing on the IL and has been sidelined since April 6.
Snell has a 2.00 ERA with four strikeouts and 2.00 WHIP across nine innings pitched.
“Blake is ramping up,” Roberts said. “He should have a 'pen on the horizon shortly, which is in the next couple of days. So that’s exciting, that’s good. We're on the come up."
Snell admitted he probably shouldn't have pitched to start the season, but his excitement to compete for the defending champions overshadowed everything else.
“I probably should have stopped throwing before Opening Day but I just wanted to pitch so bad,” Snell told AM 570 Sports in May. “It’s tough, we want to compete. You want to play and, you know, new to being a Dodger, I just want to show everyone how great I am and what I can be. Got a little too far ahead of myself. Looking forward to getting back.”
