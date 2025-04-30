Dodgers Manager Sends Warning to Rest of League
After winning their eighth world Series title in franchise history, the Los Angeles Dodgers remain one of the top teams in MLB this season.
The Dodgers are in the top spot in the National League West. Los Angeles also has the second-highest winning percentage (.667) in MLB behind the New York Mets.
Although the Dodgers have been successful so far this season, the organization is navigating the recovery processes of multiple injured pitchers. Pitchers make up nearly the entire Dodgers’ injured list, with starting pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell being major losses to the team’s rotation.
Los Angeles also dropped three consecutive series at the beginning of April, which included a 16-0 loss to the Chicago Cubs at Dodger Stadium. Additionally, the bottom of the lineup has struggled to consistently produce offensively.
But looking on the bright side, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said his team’s ability to win games despite the obstacles they have faced should intimidate other MLB teams.
“All the stuff that we’ve gone through with having the inconsistencies with the offense, some hiccups sometimes with the defense, with the injuries, and still to be where we’re at,” Roberts said. “So I think that that’s a bad sign for the rest of the league.”
Roberts also explained that the Dodgers are not complacent. Even though Los Angeles holds the top spot in the NL West and is catching up to the Mets for the best record in MLB, the team wants more.
“I was telling the coaches earlier tonight, it just seems like we’re a .500 team just kind of given what’s going on,” Roberts said. “But I think we’re a game behind the best record in the National League. It doesn’t feel like that, but I think that’s a good thing as far as, there’s no complacency with our ballclub.”
The Dodgers have been clear about their goals for the 2025 season. Los Angeles wants to win another World Series title.
The work was done in the offseason, as the front office bolstered an already strong roster. Adding Snell and starting pitcher Roki Sasaki to the rotation, extending the contract of Tommy Edman and adding Tanner Scott and Kirby Yates to the bullpen equipped the Dodgers with the talent to win back-to-back titles.
However, Los Angeles will need a healthy pitching staff and consistent offense from all nine batters if they want to become the first team in 25 years to win consecutive World Series titles.
