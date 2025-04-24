Dave Roberts Calls Out Dodgers Pitchers After Struggles vs Cubs
The Chicago Cubs swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in a two-game series, handing them their second and third losses in four games.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts called out the Los Angeles pitching staff for their struggles.
“We’re just not pitching the way we’re capable of,” Roberts said after Wedenesday's loss. “I think we’re walking a lot of guys, giving free bases, and having to be perfect to get out of jams. The pitch count with a lot of guys is up. And just giving guys opportunities.”
More news: Former Dodgers Pitcher Looking to Make MLB Comeback, Drawing Interest From Teams
Relief pitchers Noah Davis and Jack Dreyer allowed seven runs collectively in the fourth and fifth innings. Davis allowed three runs, as Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong hit a three-run homer off the right-hander to take a one-run lead.
The Dodgers responded with three runs in the top of the fifth inning to reclaim the lead. But even with a three-run lead, the Cubs were able to defeat the reigning World Series champions.
Dreyer pitched the bottom of the fifth inning. He walked three batters and allowed Chicago to put up four runs to take a lead they would keep for the rest of the game.
Shortstop Dansby Swanson hit a two-run single off Dreyer, which was followed by second baseman Nico Hoerner’s sacrifice fly and Crow-Armstrong’s RBI single. Three consecutive at-bats led to a game-clinching four runs for the Cubs.
Los Angeles utilized seven pitchers throughout Wednesday’s game. Aside from reliever Kirby Yates, all of the Dodgers’ pitchers allowed at least one hit during their outing.
The Dodgers only have four healthy starting pitchers, and three of the team’s top relievers – Michael Kopech, Blake Treinen, and Brusdar Graterol – are on the injured list.
As a whole, the Dodgers pitching staff’s 3.97 ERA ranks 16th in MLB and sixth in the National League. Los Angeles also has the third-highest number of walks in MLB this season, allowing 99 in 25 games. The bullpen has accrued a 4.08 ERA compared to the rotation's 3.87 ERA this season.
Although Roberts is not satisfied with the performance of the pitchers, the bullpen stepped up to help Los Angeles win the World Series in October.
The 2025 season is still young, and with the upcoming returns of reliable pitchers, the Dodgers have plenty of time to improve their pitching.
More News: Former Dodgers Top Prospect Promoted By Yankees to Make MLB Debut
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.