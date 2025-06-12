Dodgers' Max Muncy Reveals He Was Very Close to Retiring Earlier in Career
Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Max Muncy has proven himself once again this season in a major way.
The revitalized version of the previously slumping third baseman has an OPS of 1.026 in the last 20 games while hitting .302 in that span, compared to an abysmal .191 batting average for his first 40 games of the year.
Muncy detailed in an exclusive interview with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain how close he once came to retiring before putting on a Dodgers uniform for the first time.
"Well, after Oakland, I was pretty dead-set on retiring, actually," Muncy said. "I had an offer to go play in the [Korea Baseball Organization] and I didn't really want to take it, I was pretty dead-set on retiring.
"After you sit there on the couch for three or four weeks, you realize maybe you want to give it another shot and everything's kinda turned out how it has since."
Muncy first appeared in an MLB game with the Oakland Athletics in 2015. After two seasons and a batting average of .195 over 96 games, the third baseman heavily considered leaving professional baseball for good.
Luckily for Dodgers fans, Muncy's story didn't end there.
The third baseman would spend the entirety of 2017 in Oklahoma City playing with the Dodgers Triple-A affiliate, but after getting his opportunities in April of 2018, Muncy stayed on a path destined for greatness.
Muncy would burst onto the scene during that 2018 season finishing with a batting average of .263 and a .973 OPS. His OPS+ of 161 that season was not only 61 percent higher than league average, but would be his best mark at the end of a season in his career.
Three National League pennants, two All-Star selections, and a pair of World Series trophies later, Muncy's legacy is solidified in the eyes of Dodger fans everywhere.
After figuring out his early season slump, Muncy looks to keep up his increased production and continue adding to his long list of all-time Dodgers moments.
