Dodgers-Mets: How to Watch Today's Doubleheader, Predictions, Odds, and More
The Dodgers (33-22) will play a pivotal doubleheader against the New York Mets (22-30) at Citi Field after yesterday's game was postponed by rain. The Dodgers’ recent struggles have contributed to a five-game losing streak in which they've been outscored 29-11. They'll be challenged more in Game 2 without Shohei Ohtani, who is getting the game off.
Here are the critical details from today's twinbill:
How to Watch
• TV: SportsNet LA (Games 1 and 2), MLB Network (Game 1, out-of-market only), TBS (Game 2, out-of-market only)
• Streaming: MLB.tv
• Radio: 570-AM
Odds
• New York Mets: +112
• LA Dodgers: -149
• OVER/UNDER: 8.5
- More odds via DraftKings.com
Predictions
Glasnow, who is starting Game 1 for the Dodgers, has poor numbers in his career at Citi Field (12 IP, 8 ER, 6 HR allowed), but those stats can be deceiving. He allowed four runs in a five-inning start in 2017, when Glasnow was early in his career with the Pirates, then allowed two runs in two games in 2018. His only appearance at Citi Field since? A six-inning start there in 2020 for the Rays, when he allowed only two runs and struck out eight in a victory. Tylor Megill is 11-7 with a 3.83 ERA in his career at home, but will be challenged to outduel the Dodgers' ace.
In Game 2, Gavin Stone starts for the Dodgers against Jose Quintana – a classic matchup of youth vs. experience. It's never easy to sweep a doubleheader on the road, but Stone (4-1, 2.57 ERA in his last seven starts) could be just the rookie to make it happen.
More
• The Dodgers rank second in the league in runs scored (270) and RBIs (260), but have struggled during their 5-game losing streak. During this downturn, the team's batting average has fallen to .200 — an abysmal .128 average with runners in scoring position.
• The Dodgers held a 26-8 head-to-head record against the Mets from 2016-2021. That record fell to 7-9 over the last three seasons.
• The Dodgers' bullpen has a 2.10 ERA over the last 32 games, lowest in MLB during that span.
• The Mets have allowed a league-high 42 home runs — 21 at home and 21 on the road.