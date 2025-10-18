Dodgers Predicted to Land 265-Homer Japanese Slugger in Free Agency
The Los Angeles Dodgers may face some interesting decisions this offseason.
Max Muncy, the heart and soul of the team for the last decade, has a very club-friendly option worth $10 million for the 2026 season. Given his history with injuries and the fact he's now in his mid-30s, some believe he could be currently in his final season with the Boys in Blue.
This premise connects with another impending free agent that could be perceived as a massive upgrade. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently discussed the upcoming MLB free agency period this winter.
Miller made predictions as to where some of the highest-profile free agents may end up. One of the more intriguing names is the latest Japanese phenom in Munetaka Murakami. Unlike in year's past where Japan was the source of elite pitchers (Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, etc), Murakami is an infielder.
Could the Dodgers possibly be in contention to land the slugging third baseman?
"Since the beginning of 2019, Murakami—who turns 26 in February—has clubbed 247 home runs in 3,805 trips to the plate," Miller writes. "That's one dinger for every 15.4 plate appearances, which is a rate identical to what both Ohtani (258 HR in 3,962 PA) and Mike Trout (164 HR in 2,530 PA) have averaged during that same window.
"Though we've all come to know Ohtani as one of the greatest sluggers in the world, he was nothing like this in Japan, hitting a grand total of 48 home runs in 414 games played. What we have here is more of a "younger Hideki Matsui" situation, as Godzilla hit 241 home runs over his final seven seasons in Japan before signing with the Yankees as a 29-year-old."
Miller then makes a prediction which will leave the rest of the fan bases around the league operating with a collective groan.
"Get familiar with the name. You're going to hear about Munetaka Murakami a lot this winter, and probably for the next decade," Miller added. "There's a good chance he'll immediately sign for north of $200 million. And probably with the Dodgers, much to the chagrin of most."
The impact Muncy makes off the field is difficult to quantify. He's a pillar within this organization as a leader, team chemistry guru, and also a very productive performer.
Even in the 2025 playoffs, Muncy has made several big plays both offensively and defensively. He's worshiped within the clubhouse as someone firmly embedded into the fabric of the Dodgers' Championship DNA.
While the prospect of Murakami may be attractive, there's big question marks pertaining to a player that strikes out a lot, and is perceived to be a below-average defender.
Even if Murakami has lightower power and is a decade younger than Muncy, there's a lot of intangibles that could be lost with the iconic Dodgers third baseman departing. There's also the money factor — where Muncy may be a more effective ballplayer in 2026 at a fraction of the cost.
