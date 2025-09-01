Dodgers' Michael Conforto Receives Message on Playing Time Amid Struggles
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts sent a message to his slumping outfielder ahead of Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks by benching Teoscar Hernandez.
Hernandez has started nearly every game he's been healthy for this season, though a recent slump — and two consecutive hitless games against the D-backs — was enough to dislodge him from the everyday spot in right field to give Alex Call a chance.
“He’s an everyday guy, but I do think that where we’re at, you’ve got to perform, too, to warrant being out there every single day, regardless, right?” Roberts said.
Reporters asked Roberts if that also applies to left fielder Michael Conforto, who has become something of a scapegoat amid the Dodgers' struggles.
“Yeah, it does,” said Roberts.
Roberts went on to explain it wont just be his outfielders who are subject to riding the pine if they slouch. According to him, nobody's spot is safe.
“No one is going to be exempt," Roberts said. "No one. I just think that we’ve got to play the best players and that’s just the way it should be, right?”
He may have backtracked a little bit when asked about his superstars, however Roberts' message remains clear: He will make whatever move is necessary to win.
“Obviously Shohei (Ohtani) is going to be playing," said Roberts. "Mookie (Betts) is going to be playing. But the point being is, we’ve got to ramp it up and we’ve got to be better. If some other guys deserve more opportunities, then they’re going to get them. That’s just the way it should be.”
Call scored one of the Dodgers' five runs on Sunday, and was part of a big win which saw the Dodgers offense wake up and avoid a sweep against the D-backs. The Dodgers expanded their lead at the top of the NL West with their win Sunday, moving two games ahead of the San Diego Padres at the top of the division.
They will get a much needed rest day on Monday before heading into a series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who they took two games off of earlier in the season. Clayton Kershaw will start the opening game, which is on Tuesday at 3:40 p.m. PT.
